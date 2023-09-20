icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is Russia’s position?
20 Sep, 2023 15:18
HomeAfrica

Rwandan president says he will run for fourth term

What Western powers think about the re-election bid is “not my problem,” Paul Kagame told Jeune Afrique
Rwandan president says he will run for fourth term
Rwandan President Paul Kagame. ©  Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has announced his intention to run for re-election to secure a fourth term in office in the East African country’s presidential elections in August of next year.

Yes, I am indeed a candidate,” Kagame told French magazine Jeune Afrique in an interview published online on Tuesday.

I am pleased with the confidence that Rwandans have placed in me. I will always serve them, as long as I can,” the outlet quoted the Rwandan leader as saying.

Kagame, 65, has been the de facto leader of the country since the end of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide but was first elected president in 2000. He was declared the winner of the country’s previous election in 2017 with more than 98% of the vote to earn a third term after a constitutional amendment in 2015 lifted the two-term limit.

In 2015, Western nations, including the US, a key ally of Rwanda, joined the opposition to condemn Kagame’s bid to retain power. The US demanded that the Rwandan leader set an example by stepping down at the end of his second term.

Earlier this year, Kagame was re-elected as the leader of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front party, securing another five-year term in that position.

Washington-based non-governmental organization Freedom House described Rwanda as “not free” in a recent report, accusing the government of suppressing “political dissent through pervasive surveillance, intimidation, arbitrary detention, torture, and renditions or suspected assassinations of exiled dissidents.

African nation’s rule-change allows unlimited terms for leaders READ MORE: African nation’s rule-change allows unlimited terms for leaders

The government has repeatedly denied the accusations.

While responding to a question about how Western nations might perceive his bid for re-election, Kagame told Jeune Afrique on Tuesday that he is “sorry for the West.

What the West thinks is not my problem,” he said, arguing that “People are supposed to be independent and should be allowed to organize themselves as they wish.

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Endless conflict?
0:00
26:47
BRICS BY BRIC?
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies