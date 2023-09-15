icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2023 15:16
HomeAfrica

France imposes culture ban on three African nations

The measure is the result of a “security and visa problem,” according to government minister Rima Abdul Malak
France imposes culture ban on three African nations
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna ©  Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

The French government has ordered the nation’s performing arts industry to halt all collaboration with former colonies Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, Le Monde reported on Thursday, citing a letter from the General Directorates for Cultural Affairs (DRAC). All three countries are currently under military rule.

The directive, which came from the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, instructed the suspension of financial assistance from France to cultural institutions and individual artists in the three West African nations, the DRAC said, according to the outlet.

“All cooperation projects that are carried out by your establishments or your services with institutions or nationals of these three countries must be suspended, without delay, and without any exception,” the letter stated. 

“Likewise, no invitation from any national of these countries should be issued… until further notice,” it added. 

The Paris-based National Union of Artistic and Cultural Enterprises (Syndeac) confirmed on Thursday that it had received a letter “with a threatening tone” asking its members to halt all collaboration with the African nations until further notice.

Niger cancels military pact with Benin
Read more
Niger cancels military pact with Benin

“The decision to suspend all artistic cooperation with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso is seen as an unprecedented measure, which raises major questions regarding international cultural policy,” the union stated.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told the RTL broadcaster on Friday that France was not banning African artists, but claimed that the “extremely deteriorated” security situations in the three countries in question had necessitated the action.

“France had to minimize its staff in embassies and consulates and close visa services. So physically, it is impossible to deliver visas to artists and any individual coming from those countries to France,” Malak said.

Niger’s new military rulers, who took power following a coup in July, announced last month that they had revoked French Ambassador Sylvain Itte’s diplomatic immunity and ordered police to deport him after a previous deadline to leave had expired.

Niamey’s relations with the French government have been strained since the coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. Similarly, anti-French sentiments have grown in Burkina Faso and Mali, where the military took power in 2022 and 2020, respectively.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies