Aid organizations have no security plan for Sudan, analyst tells RT

22 Aug, 2023 13:37
International organizations do not have a viable plan for delivering aid, Gebrehiwot Ewnetu told RT
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on April 30, 2023, shows ICRC members preparing boxes of humanitarian aid in Amman, before loading it on a plane destined to Port Sudan. ©  ICRC / AFP

The international aid community, including the UN and the Red Cross, are making matters worse in war-torn Sudan, a policy and governance expert has told RT.

Speaking on Monday, Gebrehiwot Ewnetu said the UN and aid groups “are driving Sudan further into violence and not away from it,” and claimed that his view is shared by both parties in the armed conflict – the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Ewnetu also accused major aid organizations of failing to come up with a proper security plan to deliver aid.

“In some places they are reinforcing local warlords’ authority and legitimacy, in other places they are reinforcing the government's authority... and in many places they are reducing the ability of either to deliver on security commitments,” he said.

The Red Cross Secretary-General, Jagan Chapagain, called on the international community on Sunday to “urgently” provide more humanitarian funds to assist the Sudanese people after four months of conflict.

Chapagain said Sudan has received only 7% of the $45 million requested to help civilians.  

Clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in mid-April. Since then, more than 3.4 million people have been internally displaced, and around 4,000 killed. More than 250,000 refugees from Sudan have sought shelter and asylum in Egypt, according to official figures.

