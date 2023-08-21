Multipolar world means any country can become a global player – ambassador

Paul Amoru, a Ugandan envoy to South Africa, has told RT that African nations can choose their partners themselves

Every country should have the same opportunity to become a key global player to help reduce the dominance of other nations or blocs, Uganda’s ambassador to South Africa, Paul Omiat Amoru, has told RT in an exclusive interview on the eve of the upcoming BRICS summit.

On Monday, Amoru said that a multipolar world structure also gave African countries the “freedom to relate and to build new partnerships” as they pleased, adding this would solve problems that had existed on the continent for a long time.

Ultimately, no one can stop the formation of a new multipolar world, he noted, so other nations must “realign their expectations” and accept it.

The 15th BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, with leaders expected to address the possible expansion of the bloc, which currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the economic bloc, and several others have expressed interest in being added to it.

