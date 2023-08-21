icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multipolar world means any country can become a global player – ambassador

Paul Amoru, a Ugandan envoy to South Africa, has told RT that African nations can choose their partners themselves
Multipolar world means any country can become a global player – ambassador
Paul Omiat Amoru, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of South Africa in Pretoria ©  RT

Every country should have the same opportunity to become a key global player to help reduce the dominance of other nations or blocs, Uganda’s ambassador to South Africa, Paul Omiat Amoru, has told RT in an exclusive interview on the eve of the upcoming BRICS summit.

On Monday, Amoru said that a multipolar world structure also gave African countries the “freedom to relate and to build new partnerships” as they pleased, adding this would solve problems that had existed on the continent for a long time.

Ultimately, no one can stop the formation of a new multipolar world, he noted, so other nations must “realign their expectations” and accept it.

The 15th BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, with leaders expected to address the possible expansion of the bloc, which currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

READ MORE: BRICS aiming for just, multipolar world order – Lavrov

More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the economic bloc, and several others have expressed interest in being added to it.

Watch the full interview below.

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE

