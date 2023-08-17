icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Main Russian objective in Ukraine already achieved – Lukashenko
17 Aug, 2023 17:46
HomeAfrica

Morocco wants to safeguard economy with BRICS membership, analyst tells RT

The Western world has marginalized many third-world countries, says Amine Ayoub
Morocco wants to safeguard economy with BRICS membership, analyst tells RT
© AFP / Fadel Senna

Morocco’s bid to join BRICS is driven by the desire to protect its economy amid the neglect of many third-world nations by Western powers, particularly the US, economic and policy analyst Amine Ayoub has said. 

In an interview with RT on Thursday, Ayoub explained that Rabat is actively seeking new partners due to shifts in priorities by its former Western economic allies, which retracted investments in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Morocco is the latest country to formally apply to become a member of BRICS, which is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.  

South Africa’s ambassador-at-large to BRICS and Asia, Anil Sooklal, previously put the number of countries interested in joining the group at more than 40. The bloc is currently fielding official applications from 23 other countries across the non-Western world, including Egypt, Bangladesh, and Iran. 

Moroccan policy analyst Ayoub told RT that these nations are turning to BRICS for economic reasons and because the “Western world, especially the US, is not giving voice to many of these third-world countries.” 

Killing Gaddafi was a ‘serious mistake’ – Italian FM READ MORE: Killing Gaddafi was a ‘serious mistake’ – Italian FM

Rabat, he says, is “open to using other currencies” and joining BRICS will be favorable to its future.  

The bloc has floated the idea of creating a common currency for intra-member trade, which officials say will be discussed at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 22–24. 

Meanwhile, Ghali Zbeir, president of the Saharawi Oil and Mineral Authority, told RT that Morocco’s “sudden bid to join BRICS appears strange,” considering it has been seen as an ally of the US, France, and Israel. 

“A new world order is being shaped before our very eyes,” Zbeir stated. He added that “the old world order which followed the interests of Western countries is no longer valid,” and that BRICS is “the hope for the creation of a more just world order.”  

Referring to the Morocco-Western Sahara territorial dispute, Zbeir insisted that Rabat’s admission to the BRICS group must not undermine Laayoune’s right to self-determination. 

“The issue with Western Sahara pertains to decolonization,” he said. 

Western Sahara, named by the UN in 1975, was the last African colony to achieve independence, with Morocco considering it an integral part of its territory. 

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies