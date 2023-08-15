icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Aug, 2023 13:57
HomeAfrica

Barbie is reportedly banned again, this time by African nation

Algeria’s culture ministry has directed that the film be removed from theaters because it violates the country’s values
Barbie is reportedly banned again, this time by African nation
'Barbie' (2023) Dir: Greta Gerwig ©  Warner Bros. Pictures

The Algerian government has banned the American fantasy film Barbie, which had been showing in some cinemas in the country for weeks, local media 24H Algerie reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, the Ministry of Culture and Arts has ordered distributors and theaters to remove the film “immediately” from their programs because it is “damaging morals.

An official source is quoted by Reuters as saying that the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances,” which “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.

Since its July-21 release, the blockbuster film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken has surpassed $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide, Warner Bros. Entertainment announced on Sunday.

In Algeria, it has been seen by more than 40,000 fans since its debut, according to 24H Algerie, which cited a source from the culture ministry in charge of overseeing movie content in the country.

Barbie dolls should be banned – Russian MP READ MORE: Barbie dolls should be banned – Russian MP

Algeria’s removal of the movie follows that of Middle East countries Kuwait and Lebanon, which have banned the film.

The Lebanese culture ministry pushed to outlaw Barbie from cinemas last week, with minister Muhammad Al-Murtada also claiming it “promotes homosexuality” and contradicts religious values.

Kuwait justified the decision to censor Barbie –as well as the supernatural horror film Talk to Me– as a means of protecting “public ethics and social traditions.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies