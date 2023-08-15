icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Attempted Ukrainian saboteur incursion into Russia foiled – governor
15 Aug, 2023 12:14
HomeAfrica

New regime in Niger takes envoy out of Ivory Coast

The Ivorian president’s support for armed action against Niamey shows a relentless desire to destroy the country, coup leaders say
New regime in Niger takes envoy out of Ivory Coast
FILE PHOTO. ©  Michael Kappeler / picture alliance via Getty Images

Niger’s new military government has recalled the country’s ambassador to the Ivory Coast, citing “threatening remarks” by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who they say “has advocated” armed action to return Niamey’s pre-coup leadership.

The coup leaders said in a statement on Monday that Ouattara’s “eagerness” to send troops to Niger for a military intervention to free detained President Mohamed Bazoum shows a “relentless desire to destroy the country and its people.”

Last week, the Ivorian leader called the July 26 coup in Niger and Bazoum’s detention “terrorist” act and said that his country would join Nigeria and Benin in providing troops for a mission fronted by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS.

Ouattara made the remark last week following an ECOWAS summit in Nigeria, where the bloc’s leaders decided to convene a standby force for possible intervention in neighboring Niger.

He told reporters in Abuja that a military operation to restore constitutional order in Niamey should begin “as soon as possible,” indicating his country’s readiness to contribute between 850 and 1,100 troops to an ECOWAS mission.

A spokesperson for Niger’s new military rulers, Amadou Abdramane, “totally” rejected Ouattara’s remarks on Monday, saying the leader’s willingness to “carry out this aggression” against Niger is “illegal in all respects, and senseless.”

[This] reflects an injunction addressed to him and to some of his ECOWAS peers by other external powers with the aim of preserving interests that no longer correspond to those of Niger today,” Abdramane stated, hinting at meddling from beyond the ECOWAS region.

Niger’s neighbors activate standby force for intervention READ MORE: Niger’s neighbors activate standby force for intervention

West African leaders at a summit last Thursday reiterated their preference for a diplomatic solution but noted that military intervention remains an option, due to the coup leaders' “defiant” posture.

Niger’s military rulers announced on Sunday that they would charge ousted President Bazoum with “high treason” for his engagement with foreign governments and international organizations.

ECOWAS leaders condemned the move on Monday, calling it another form of provocation that “contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities … [to] restore constitutional order through peaceful means.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies