icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia
27 Jul, 2023 12:08
HomeAfrica

Foreign military meddling expedited Niger coup, analyst says

Among the true aggravating factors, Mbodou Wakil explains, was the deployment of overseas troops incapable of combating terrorism
Foreign military meddling expedited Niger coup, analyst says
President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum. ©  Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

The current government takeover in Niger stems from a leadership problem that cannot be resolved by simply condemning the parties involved or by foreign military intervention, political analyst Mbodou Wakil has told RT.

Soldiers in Niamey claimed to have ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, declaring late Wednesday on state television that the government had been dissolved due to the country’s deteriorating security.

The West African country’s presidency announced that some members of President Mohamed Bazoum’s security detail, who were reported to have detained the leader, had engaged in an “anti-republican” movement.

Bazoum, an ally of Western powers in the fight against the jihadist insurgency, had agreed with France last year that Paris could shift its troops to Niger from Mali, its neighbor to the west.

Wakil explained to RT that key unresolved issues, of failure to rid the country of terrorism and of leaders using democracy as a tool to enrich themselves, have fueled this week’s act of apparent sedition.

READ MORE: African state’s military claims president has been overthrown

He said that “bringing in military forces from foreign countries that are not able to fight against terrorism” and then the conditions that are “helping the terrorists to come in” are “real problems” that have been the “motive of this new system of coup d’etat in Niger.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies