icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO chief fudges Ukraine membership bid
11 Jul, 2023 11:27
HomeAfrica

Nigeria at forefront of African solidarity – political scientist

The country shoulders the majority of responsibility in the ECOWAS bloc of Western states on the continent, Ibrahim Umaru told RT
Nigeria at forefront of African solidarity – political scientist
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / SUNDAY AGHAEZE

Africa was a united front before colonialism, political science expert Ibrahim Umaru has said in an interview with RT, commenting on the election of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was chosen on Sunday to lead the 15-nation regional political and economic bloc for the next year.

Umaru told RT that ECOWAS plays a significant role in the region and on the African continent at large, and that Nigeria has been working to promote the bloc.

Nigeria as the only power shouldered more than 70% of the ECOWAS responsibility,” the political science lecturer at the University of Maiduguri said.

READ MORE: Hundreds of African migrants missing off Canary Islands

The group’s headquarters is in Abuja and is being serviced by the Nigerian government, Umaru explained, adding that the country “is doing it at the expense of Africa’s big brotherhood.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies