icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin met Wagner chief after mutiny – Kremlin
10 Jul, 2023 12:37
HomeAfrica

Nigerian president elected as new West Africa bloc leader

Bola Tinubu says the region will not 'accept coup after coup' and pledges to use his office to prioritize security
Nigerian president elected as new West Africa bloc leader
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / SUNDAY AGHAEZE

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has been elected as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who has held the position since July 2022.

Tinubu was unanimously endorsed on Sunday at the ECOWAS 63rd ordinary session of the authority of Heads of State and Government in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

ECOWAS is a regional political and economic bloc of fifteen countries located in West Africa.

During the union’s meeting on Sunday, the leaders of the member states discussed the security and political situation in the region, which has seen a series of five coups since 2020, affecting Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Tinubu, the most recently elected head of state among his colleagues, emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action in response to the “alarming proportion” of terrorism and military coups.

We must stand firm on democracy,” he said, explaining that “there is no governance, freedom and rule of law without democracy.”

Although a democratic system is “very difficult to manage,” it is the best form of government, according to the Nigerian leader, who additionally warned that West Africa will not “accept coup after coup” again.

US accused of leaving innocents stranded in Sudan READ MORE: US accused of leaving innocents stranded in Sudan

Tinubu has pledged to prioritize political stability, peace and security, and regional economic integration in ECOWAS as its chairperson.

Mali was suspended from the regional bloc and a range of measures were imposed against it in 2021 in response to its military coups. However, in 2022, ECOWAS lifted economic and financial sanctions imposed on the Sahel state after its junta proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law.

Omar Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission, has urged countries under military rule to meet agreed-upon deadlines for handing over power to civilian leaders, threatening major sanctions if they fail to comply.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Cluster bombs & unicorns
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies