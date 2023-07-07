icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2023 10:57
Uganda to host its first-ever international energy expo

Africa has recognized that it needs to find solutions to its own problems, an official from the country told RT
FILE PHOTO. Local young employees work at the Karuma power plant project in the midwestern district of Kiryandongo, Uganda, on Nov. 9, 2020. ©  Global Look Press/Zhang Gaiping

Uganda will hold an international power and electricity fair next week, with more than 100 exhibitors from several countries expected at the trade show, the Energy Ministry has announced.

The Power and Elec Uganda 2023 exhibition, which the ministry describes as the largest power, energy, electrical, electronics, renewable, and telecommunications international expo, is set to take place July 13-15 in Kampala.

Speaking to RT, Ali Ssekatawa, director of legal and corporate affairs at Uganda’s Petroleum Authority, explained that the inaugural event is one of the steps the East African country is taking to secure funding for its energy sector projects.

He said that the current global conditions, including donor demands, have compelled Africa to recognize the need to solve its own problems.

We have taken a step now to create an energy bank that we are going to contribute towards African countries because we realized that the West has started conditioning its money and ordering us to stop production,” he stated.

Ssekatawa told RT that Uganda expects to have “fast oil” by 2025, as well as a pipeline to Tanzania’s coast and a refinery, in order to position itself as Africa’s oil and gas producer.

