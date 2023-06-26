icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2023 14:50
Kenya to investigate alleged UK army crimes

The British government mistreats the African country’s residents and does not view them as equals, locals have claimed to RT
FILE PHOTO: British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK). ©  Wikipedia

Kenyan authorities have launched an investigation into the operations of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), one of the UK’s largest military training centers abroad, which has a long-standing negative reputation in the East African country.

The move by the National Assembly Defense, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee follows complaints by residents, including over the murder of a woman, Agnes Wanjiru, in Nanyuki in 2012, and a fire that razed the Lolldaiga Hills Ranch in 2021, both of which have been blamed on British soldiers.

Anthony Theuri Wambui, deputy speaker of the Laikipia County Assembly, told RT that he supports the government’s decision.

When Agnes Wanjiru was killed by the British army, even after the media visited this area and the case was filed, family members are still seeking justice,” he said.

Wanjiru, 21, was fatally stabbed and dumped in a septic tank at a hotel in Nanyuki in March 2012, allegedly by UK forces, after she had spent a night partying with soldiers. Her mutilated body was found nearly three months later.

Kairu Kamunge, spokesperson for Wanjiru’s family, insisted that justice has still not been served, adding that “if it was a British person who got killed, a lot more would have been done.”

The UK government does not treat Kenyans as equals in any way. Actually, it has been mistreating us,” he argued.

Kamunge further alleged that the British military continues to use dangerous chemicals during training exercises.

According to local media, Kenyan environmentalists and pastoralist communities have claimed that white phosphorus has been used during military drills, posing a danger to humans, livestock, and wildlife. BATUK has denied the allegations, claiming that the chemical is only used in controlled environments during training.

Local residents told RT that the British army “only brought challenges” to Kenyans. “We know exactly how harmful the chemicals they have been using are. It has affected our children and livestock too. This is not fair at all,” one resident said.

