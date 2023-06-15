icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 15:07
HomeAfrica

Russia is ‘awakening the African giant’ – CEO

The continent deserves to celebrate its sovereignty, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami believes
Russia is ‘awakening the African giant’ – CEO
Slauzy Zodwa Mogami, CEO, Chairperson Leading Ladies оf Аfrica ©  RT

Russia is helping Africa to achieve its full potential, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami, CEO of Leading Ladies Аfrica, told RT at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday. She added that the Soviet Union had shared its resources with Africa and also helped to liberate it from colonialism.  

Mogami noted that Russia and Africa enjoy “deep” ties, and that “Russia never colonized any African country,” which is valued by the continent.  

According to the CEO, Russia was Africa’s “friend” at a time when nobody else was. The continent “gets into some little trouble, but it is time that we decided that Africa needs to stick out its head,” Mogami insisted. She added that “we don’t support or like conflicts,” but said that at certain times it is important for “the truth to be told.

This year’s SPIEF began on June 14. According to St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov, more than 20 African states will attend the forum, and around 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation.

READ MORE: Africa won't allow West to exploit it – Zambian politician to RT

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies