The continent deserves to celebrate its sovereignty, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami believes

Russia is helping Africa to achieve its full potential, Slauzy Zodwa Mogami, CEO of Leading Ladies Аfrica, told RT at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday. She added that the Soviet Union had shared its resources with Africa and also helped to liberate it from colonialism.

Mogami noted that Russia and Africa enjoy “deep” ties, and that “Russia never colonized any African country,” which is valued by the continent.

According to the CEO, Russia was Africa’s “friend” at a time when nobody else was. The continent “gets into some little trouble, but it is time that we decided that Africa needs to stick out its head,” Mogami insisted. She added that “we don’t support or like conflicts,” but said that at certain times it is important for “the truth to be told.”

This year’s SPIEF began on June 14. According to St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov, more than 20 African states will attend the forum, and around 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation.