icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 18:05
HomeAfrica

Seven African presidents to meet both Putin and Zelensky

A seven-member delegation will visit Kiev on Friday and Moscow on Saturday, the Brazzaville Foundation has confirmed
Seven African presidents to meet both Putin and Zelensky
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) gestures as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) pose for a family photo with African countries leaders. ©  Alexei Druzhinin / SPUTNIK / AFP

Members of the African Peace Initiative mission will travel to Ukraine and Russia next week to present their "road to peace" plan to the leaders of the two countries, the Brazzaville Foundation, an NGO facilitating the trip, announced on Wednesday.

The seven-member delegation is scheduled to be in Kiev on June 16 where they will meet President Vladimir Zelensky, the NGO said. Then the group will be received by Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on June 17, it said.

Heads of state from South Africa, Comoros, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Senegal, Zambia, and Egypt are leading the peace effort.

The African leaders held discussions earlier this week to explore ways of bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine and agreed to visit both Moscow and Kiev in mid-June. They also put their respective foreign ministers in charge of finalizing the elements of the roadmap to peace.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Putin had agreed to host the group during a phone conversation with his South African counterpart.

READ MORE: The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?

South Africa’s presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the Russian leader "welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission." 

The South African government also stated last month that Zelensky approved of the initiative and consented to host the leaders.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies