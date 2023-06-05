icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 15:56
HomeAfrica

Libya deports thousands of Egyptian migrants – media

A Libyan security source said that 4,000 illegal immigrants had been found during raids on human traffickers in the country
Libya deports thousands of Egyptian migrants – media
FILE PHOTO: Irregular migrants from rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, at the international waters of Libya by Ocean Viking ship. ©  Vincenzo Circosta / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of Egyptian migrants have been deported back to their home country on foot from eastern Libya through a land border crossing, reports suggest.

A Libyan security source is quoted by Reuters as saying that about 4,000 migrants were discovered during raids on human traffickers following a clash between security forces and smugglers, and that all of them had been deported.

However, an Egyptian security source is said to have clarified that only around 2,200 of the 4,000 migrants found were in Libya illegally and thus expelled. While the majority of the migrants were Egyptians, some were also citizens of other African countries.

The deportees were taken to a location called Emsaed near the border and then walked about 2km into Egypt, the Egyptian source said, as reported by Reuters.

Libya is both a destination and transit country for migrants, due to its job opportunities and geographical location, according to migration agencies. The majority are from Sub-Saharan and Northern Africa, with a smaller number from Asia and the Middle East.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than half a million migrants are in Libya, many of whom aim to cross to Europe by boat, while others have found jobs and settled in the oil-rich country.

READ MORE: US panicking over Africa’s ties with Russia – Eritrean president

The number of people making the journey from Libya to Europe has significantly increased this year, as reported by Italy, which is the primary destination for most incoming migrant boats. In March, the IOM estimated that some 300 people had died or gone missing and were presumed dead after attempting to cross via the central Mediterranean route.

Tripoli’s security forces have reportedly destroyed a harbor used by migrant smugglers in a move to stop the illegal crossings.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is a dying empire, using Ukraine to weaken the Russia-China alliance – Dr. Harriet Fraad
0:00
28:29
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies