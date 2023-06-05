West deliberately caused a mess in Africa – investigative Journalist

Western countries don’t want to deal with problems largely caused by their colonization of the continent, Modibe Modiba told RT

The West "deliberately neglects" the most vulnerable countries in Africa, investigative journalist Modibe Modiba has told RT. He also pointed out that the media has "hyped up" the conflict in Ukraine compared to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa.

Burkina Faso and The Democratic Republic of Congo recently topped the list of “the world’s most neglected displacement crises” published by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on May 1. According to Modiba, a co-founder of The Insight Factor media company, Western colonization of Africa has contributed to NRC’s findings. “They deliberately caused a mess on the continent and now don’t want to solve the problem,” the journalist added.

In his view, many African countries see a "one-sided approach by the West" and this will have an impact on their relationship with those nations. Meanwhile, there is a shift occurring with African nations increasingly siding with Russia and China now.