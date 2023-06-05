icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 16:04
West deliberately caused a mess in Africa – investigative Journalist

Western countries don’t want to deal with problems largely caused by their colonization of the continent, Modibe Modiba told RT
West deliberately caused a mess in Africa – investigative Journalist
FILE PHOTO: A worker carries granite blocks on top of his head in a granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on November 05, 2022. ©  Juan Luis Rod/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The West "deliberately neglects" the most vulnerable countries in Africa, investigative journalist Modibe Modiba has told RT. He also pointed out that the media has "hyped up" the conflict in Ukraine compared to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Africa.

Burkina Faso and The Democratic Republic of Congo recently topped the list of “the world’s most neglected displacement crises” published by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on May 1. According to Modiba, a co-founder of The Insight Factor media company, Western colonization of Africa has contributed to NRC’s findings. “They deliberately caused a mess on the continent and now don’t want to solve the problem,” the journalist added.

In his view, many African countries see a "one-sided approach by the West" and this will have an impact on their relationship with those nations. Meanwhile, there is a shift occurring with African nations increasingly siding with Russia and China now.

