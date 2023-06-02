icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 15:31
HomeAfrica

Deadly sandstorms sweep through Egypt (VIDEO)

One person was killed after a huge billboard collapsed on a major highway in Cairo, according to state media
Deadly sandstorms sweep through Egypt (VIDEO)
Police and civil defence gather as a collapsed billboard is removed from the October 6 overpass bridge in the Ghamra neighbourhood in central Cairo on June 1, 2023 during a sandstorm. ©  Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Heavy sandstorms and wind hit the Egyptian capital Cairo on Thursday, bringing down billboards and killing one person while injuring five others, state media outlet Al-Ahram reported.

The storm, which was accompanied by strong winds, reportedly uprooted trees on major streets and destroyed four vehicles on Cairo’s October Bridge. Roofs were ripped off buildings in several areas of the capital, including Maadi.

Local media said traffic officials worked to restore the flow of vehicles by removing the wreckage of a massive billboard that had fallen on the October highway.

According to Al-Ahram, Thursday’s sandstorms also caused widespread damage in the Western Desert, the Mediterranean coast, Greater Cairo, the Nile Delta, and the cities along the Suez Canal, reaching as far as Upper Egypt. The sandstorms were predicted to persist until Friday.

Authorities closed two Suez Canal ports on Thursday due to severe weather in the Arab League’s most populous country, where sandstorms are common in the spring.

READ MORE: West guilty of ‘hypocrisy’ over Western Sahara – political activist

In response to the incident, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) advised the public to avoid direct sunlight exposure and to wear face masks when outdoors, particularly if they have sinus or allergy-related issues.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Homelessness and housing rights
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk: Brick by BRICS
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies