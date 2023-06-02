Deadly sandstorms sweep through Egypt (VIDEO)

One person was killed after a huge billboard collapsed on a major highway in Cairo, according to state media

Heavy sandstorms and wind hit the Egyptian capital Cairo on Thursday, bringing down billboards and killing one person while injuring five others, state media outlet Al-Ahram reported.

The storm, which was accompanied by strong winds, reportedly uprooted trees on major streets and destroyed four vehicles on Cairo’s October Bridge. Roofs were ripped off buildings in several areas of the capital, including Maadi.

Local media said traffic officials worked to restore the flow of vehicles by removing the wreckage of a massive billboard that had fallen on the October highway.

According to Al-Ahram, Thursday’s sandstorms also caused widespread damage in the Western Desert, the Mediterranean coast, Greater Cairo, the Nile Delta, and the cities along the Suez Canal, reaching as far as Upper Egypt. The sandstorms were predicted to persist until Friday.

Authorities closed two Suez Canal ports on Thursday due to severe weather in the Arab League’s most populous country, where sandstorms are common in the spring.

In response to the incident, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) advised the public to avoid direct sunlight exposure and to wear face masks when outdoors, particularly if they have sinus or allergy-related issues.