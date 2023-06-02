icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 11:26
Lavrov arrives in South Africa

The Russian foreign minister is in Cape Town for meetings with his BRICS counterparts
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, in Cape Town, South Africa. ©  Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks in Cape Town with his counterparts from the BRICS group as part of a visit to South Africa.

The meeting on Thursday, which brought together the foreign ministers of Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, as well as Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, included discussions on preparations for the 15th BRICS summit, which is scheduled for August 23-24 in Johannesburg.

The talks, which were hosted by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, also focused on the group’s possible expansion to include the major oil-producing nations of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to RT on the sidelines of the Cape Town meeting, Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said Moscow welcomes the “initiative of the South African session that invited a great number of important influential countries to the ministerial meeting.”

We invest into BRICS both political will and practical readiness to be there where things happen,” Ryabkov added.

