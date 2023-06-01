icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ thwarted – Moscow
1 Jun, 2023 09:13
HomeAfrica

Zimbabwean activists seek reparations from US

A lobby group is demanding compensation for sanctions imposed two decades ago
Zimbabwean activists seek reparations from US
Members of the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS), Zimbabwe's anti-sanctions lobby group, and their legal team arrive at the High Court to file a court application seeking reparations from the United States for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 29, 2023. ©  Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara/Global Look Press

Zimbabwean lobby group the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS) has launched a legal bid to receive reparations from the US for sanctions imposed on the African nation two decades ago. 

The BAAS filed its application at the High Court in the capital Harare on May 30.  

“For the past 23 years, Zimbabwe suffered a lot of losses economically and socially, while people are dying from communicable disease that they’re not supposed to be dying from in the 21st century,” Sally Ngoni, BAAS co-founder and spokesperson, told RT. 

The African nation wants the US to recognize that “the citizens of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe [as a country] is on an equal footing with the US in the UN,” Ngoni said. 

READ MORE: Zimbabwe summons US envoy over alleged meddling

According to BAAS member Gibson Nyikadzino, sanctions are an “instrument of coercion” typically used by powerful governments to force weaker states into compliance on certain issues.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of tea
0:00
26:50
Asia divided: The Stans
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies