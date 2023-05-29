icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 11:14
HomeAfrica

Arrest warrant for Putin is ‘political provocation’ – international law specialist

Those behind the decision are eager to maintain their position in commerce and trade, Andre Thomashausen has told RT
Arrest warrant for Putin is ‘political provocation’ – international law specialist
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, arrive for the Leaders Dialogue with BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank, at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. ©  AP Photo /Eraldo Peres

Issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is nothing but “a political provocation,” international law specialist Andre Thomashausen has told RT.

According to him, those behind the decision are trying to “maintain trading and commerce privilege.” 

In March, the International Criminal Court called for the arrest of Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the “forcible transfer of population,” referring to Moscow’s efforts to evacuate children from the combat zone. Moscow responded by saying the ICC has no authority or legitimacy, as Russia never ratified the 1998 Rome Statute that established the court. Russian authorities have also initiated criminal proceedings against the ICC’s head prosecutor and three judges involved with the warrant.

The ICC move cast a shadow over the upcoming BRICS summit, which is scheduled for August and will be hosted by South Africa. The country’s officials have produced mixed signals on the prospect of enforcing the warrant.

The decolonization of South Africa has led to “the perpetuation of economic dependency,” while as much as 70% of the economy of the country “is dominated by British and American and other European capital,” said Thomashausen, who spoke to RT as the continent marked Africa Day. “The banking system is completely orientated and controlled by them,” he added. 

READ MORE: Putin invites African leaders to St Petersburg

South Africa, host of the upcoming BRICS summit, is trying to be neutral, and now the country is “at the forefront of an African peace initiative for Ukraine,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jim O’Neill on the rise of BRICS and the backlash against ‘Americanization’
0:00
27:4
Green energy coercion
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies