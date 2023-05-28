icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 10:23
Multipolar world is great for Africa – Ethiopian journalist

The West has been hampering the growth of African nations, so they’re now turning to the East, Bisrat Melesse says
Multipolar world is great for Africa – Ethiopian journalist
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a BRICS summit. ©  AFP / Sergio Lima

Africa benefits from the emerging multipolar world, which allows the continent to build relations with Russia, China, and other BRICS nations, Bisrat Melesse, a senior producer and news anchor at Ethiopia’s Fana broadcasting corporation, has told RT.

“Now the time for unipolarism [has] ended. Now is the time for multipolarism. This multipolarism is great for African nations and an opportunity to tie with Russia, to tie with China, to tie with the whole of the East,” Melesse pointed out.

Moscow offers cooperation on “equal” terms to African nations, while the “West is executing its own agenda, interfering in internal matters of the Africans,” he said.

Institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Word Bank, which have been active in Africa in recent decades, are the ones executing this agenda of the US and its allies, the journalist believes.

READ MORE: Africa foresees end of unipolar world – Russian envoy

According to Melesse, the creation of the BRICS group, which unites Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has opened up an opportunity for the continent to obtain alternative sources of financing and speed up its development. “Now, China and Russia clearly create the opportunity for African growth,” he said.

