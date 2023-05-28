Multipolar world is great for Africa – Ethiopian journalist

The West has been hampering the growth of African nations, so they’re now turning to the East, Bisrat Melesse says

Africa benefits from the emerging multipolar world, which allows the continent to build relations with Russia, China, and other BRICS nations, Bisrat Melesse, a senior producer and news anchor at Ethiopia’s Fana broadcasting corporation, has told RT.

“Now the time for unipolarism [has] ended. Now is the time for multipolarism. This multipolarism is great for African nations and an opportunity to tie with Russia, to tie with China, to tie with the whole of the East,” Melesse pointed out.

Moscow offers cooperation on “equal” terms to African nations, while the “West is executing its own agenda, interfering in internal matters of the Africans,” he said.

Institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Word Bank, which have been active in Africa in recent decades, are the ones executing this agenda of the US and its allies, the journalist believes.

According to Melesse, the creation of the BRICS group, which unites Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has opened up an opportunity for the continent to obtain alternative sources of financing and speed up its development. “Now, China and Russia clearly create the opportunity for African growth,” he said.