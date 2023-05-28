icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 18:00
Over 100 killed as attacks on Nigerian villages continue

Locals are demanding action from the government, insisting that a show of force will stop the violence
Nigerian women at a camp for internally displaced persons

Over 100 people have been killed in central Nigeria in recent weeks as militants terrorize farmers and victims despair of getting help from their government.  

On Thursday, 250 villagers led by Christian church leaders marched through the city of Jos demanding action from the authorities.  

“It is disheartening to see innocent citizens being killed and their properties destroyed in such a gruesome manner,” Daniel Okoh, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said in a statement. 

Several residents told RT that the government’s failure to publicly hold the militants accountable for their crimes was emboldening the attackers, explaining that it was important to send the message that no one was above the law. “Once justice is dispensed, these attacks will stop,” a resident of Jos predicted.

