Over 100 killed as attacks on Nigerian villages continue

Locals are demanding action from the government, insisting that a show of force will stop the violence

Over 100 people have been killed in central Nigeria in recent weeks as militants terrorize farmers and victims despair of getting help from their government.

On Thursday, 250 villagers led by Christian church leaders marched through the city of Jos demanding action from the authorities.

“It is disheartening to see innocent citizens being killed and their properties destroyed in such a gruesome manner,” Daniel Okoh, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said in a statement.

Several residents told RT that the government’s failure to publicly hold the militants accountable for their crimes was emboldening the attackers, explaining that it was important to send the message that no one was above the law. “Once justice is dispensed, these attacks will stop,” a resident of Jos predicted.