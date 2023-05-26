icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2023 14:37
HomeAfrica

Most wanted Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in court

Fulgence Kayishema, 62, was arrested in South Africa on Wednesday after being on the run for almost three decades
Most wanted Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in court
Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, holds up a Christian book as he sits in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on May 26, 2023, two days after being arrested following 22 years on the run. ©  RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Former Rwandan police officer Fulgence Kayishema, a long-time fugitive arrested this week for his alleged role in the killing of some 2,000 Tutsis during the 1994 genocide, was arraigned before the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Kayishema is facing five charges in South Africa, including two counts of fraud for breaching the Immigration Act and one for violating the Refugees Act. The fraud charges have been linked to his asylum and refugee applications, in which he allegedly used a false name and claimed to be Burundian, according to Reuters, citing the court charge sheet.

The suspect reportedly did not enter a plea during the court proceedings. He has been remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to June 2. According to local media, Eric Ntabazalila, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the state was opposed to bail.

Kayishema, 62, was arrested on Wednesday on a grape farm in Paarl, near Cape Town, in a joint operation by UN investigators and the South African authorities after being on the run for almost 30 years.

Russian peacekeeper awarded UN medal READ MORE: Russian peacekeeper awarded UN medal

The UN’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) said he was "one of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives," indicted in 2001 for directly participating in the planning and execution of the massacre of refugees hiding at the Nyange Catholic Church in Kivumu on April 15, 1994. He had a $5 million bounty on his head through the US State Department's Rewards for Justice Program.

Some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in the genocide, which lasted 100 days between April and July 1994.

Kayishema reportedly told journalists in court on Friday that he did not play any role in the violence. "What I can say? We are sorry to hear what was happening," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

He will be held at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town pending possible extradition to Rwanda.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The manipulation of AI
0:00
27:28
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine and EU?
0:00
25:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies