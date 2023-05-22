icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 11:27
Man arrested for ‘presidential’ porn pics

Explicit material featuring South Africa’s head of state was discovered on the suspect’s device, according to police
Man arrested for ‘presidential’ porn pics
©  Getty Images/LWA/Dann Tardif

South African police arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday for distributing pornographic images with the superimposed faces of the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Minister of Police Bheki Cele, as well as his wife.

Officials told local media that the photographs started circulating on social media and other platforms at the beginning of May.

The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms. A 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg, and his device that was allegedly used as well as SIM cards were recovered in his possession,” police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase is quoted by TimesLIVE as saying.

Nkwalase also stated that the suspect was in possession of a large number of pornographic images.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly violating Section 19 of the Cybercrimes Act of 2020.

Pretoria police said they have launched an investigation into the explicit photographs.

