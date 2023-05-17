icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2023 15:52
South African opposition calls for mass exodus from ICC

Julius Malema says the court has turned a blind eye to serious crimes
South African opposition calls for mass exodus from ICC
©  Getty Images/legna69

South Africa and other African countries must withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Julius Malema, the leader of South African opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has urged.

Malema vowed his party would lead this effort and accused the ICC of turning a “blind eye” to numerous serious crimes. “The ICC did not do anything about former US president George Bush’s wars in Iran and turned a blind eye when Barack Obama and NATO illegally invaded Libya,” he said.

Andile Mngxitama, a former South African National Assembly Member, also backed the call, telling RT that the Hague-based court has “proven to have no credibility” and has rather become a tool of the West against certain countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in April that the “ruling party has decided that it is prudent for South Africa to withdraw from the ICC,” but later backtracked on the decision, citing communication errors.

