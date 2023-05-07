icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 May, 2023 11:55
HomeAfrica

Russia expands nuclear project in Egypt

The project is intended to help the country diversify its energy resources
Russia expands nuclear project in Egypt
© Getty Images / Micha Pawlitzki

Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom has begun building a third reactor at the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Egypt, the company’s press service announced this week.

The four-reactor El-Dabaa plant is located around 300km northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast. The project was launched in 2017, and construction works started in 2022. The planned four nuclear reactors for the plant are expected to operate at a full capacity of 4.8 GW by 2030.

The construction of Unit 3 commenced this week with the pouring of the first concrete, following the issuance of permits in March by the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority.

“The project is progressing in accordance with the agreed time schedules and we are here to witness … the dedication of the teams who worked towards this common goal,” the regulatory authority stated.

El-Dabaa will be Egypt’s first NPP and the first such facility on the African continent built with Russian technology. It is also the largest joint Russian-Egyptian project since the construction of the Aswan Dam, according to Rosatom.

READ MORE: Russia and Egypt start new nuclear reactor construction

In addition to Rosatom, major Egyptian contractors are also involved in building the plant. The project is jointly financed by Moscow and Cairo. The Russian government is providing 85% of the $30 billion cost in the form of a state loan, while the rest is being funded by Egypt. Under the terms of the deal signed by the two countries, Rosatom will supply nuclear fuel for the plant for its 60-year design lifetime and will carry out maintenance and repairs for ten years after the launch of each reactor.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The new gold rush: lithium
0:00
23:54
Confrontational peace? Pino Cabras, former member of the Italian parliament
0:00
29:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies