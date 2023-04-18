icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2023 14:50
HomeAfrica

The Economist names bloodiest war of 2022

The outlet identified the war in Ethiopia, which saw more than half a million lose their lives, as the deadliest
The Economist names bloodiest war of 2022
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian security forces patrol at street after Ethiopian army took control of Hayk town of Amhara city from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia. ©  Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The bloodiest conflict in the world last year was not in Ukraine but in Ethiopia, The Economist claimed on Monday, citing Comfort Ero, the head of the think-tank Crisis Group.

No estimate for Ukraine is as high” as the 600,000 non-combatants that reportedly lost their lives in the Tigray War between 2020 and 2022, the outlet concluded.
 
Figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) suggest approximately 22,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, which breaks down to just over 8,000 deaths and 14,000 injured in the conflict as of March 2023.
 
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have both criticized the international community for not doing enough to address the Tigray crisis and for failing to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also repeatedly called for more global attention to the conflict, which ended in November 2022 after a peace deal was signed.
 
Although the war in Tigray has “ended,” The Economist has expressed fears of further ethnic conflict.
 
While government troops were distracted by the war in Tigray, members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, revived an old insurgency, and are trying to drive other ethnic groups out of their home region,” it stated.

WHO chief says uncle was ‘murdered’ in war-torn region READ MORE: WHO chief says uncle was ‘murdered’ in war-torn region

The two-year-long armed conflict in Tigray is said to be the result of Ethiopia’s long-standing political and ethnic divisions, as well as the country’s complex federal system. Tensions between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front grew as Amhara militias and Eritrean troops sided with the Ethiopian government. The crisis allegedly resulted in a blockade of Tigray, preventing humanitarian aid from reaching residents.
 
According to The Economist, as attention has shifted to the “great-power rivalry between America, Russia, and China,” conflicts in “the rest of the world” are becoming worse. “The number of people who have been forced to flee their homes has doubled in the past decade, to roughly 100m. Even as global poverty has retreated, the number of desperate people needing emergency aid has doubled since 2020, to 340m. Some 80% of this is driven by conflict,” the outlet added.

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reparations: pros and cons
0:00
27:38
Africa’s broken grids
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies