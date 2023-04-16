icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Apr, 2023 16:01
HomeAfrica

UN workers killed in Sudan violence

Three humanitarian aid staff have died during the fighting between two branches of the country’s security forces, an official said
UN workers killed in Sudan violence
Smoke rising above buildings during armed clashes in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023. ©  AFP

Three employees of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) were killed and two more injured during armed clashes in Sudan, the international agency’s executive director Cindy McCain said on Sunday. The agency has temporarily halted operations in the country, she added.

UN workers were slain on Saturday in the Kabkabiya District in the western part of the country, McCain said. She added that a WFP-operated aircraft was “significantly damaged” at Khartoum International Airport the same day.

“Any loss of life in humanitarian service is unacceptable and I demand immediate steps to guarantee the safety of those who remain,” McCain said, adding that “aid workers are neutral and should never be a target.”

“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan,” the WFP boss announced.

On Saturday, clashes broke out in the capital Khartoum and other cities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent security branch with roots in pro-government militias. Each side has accused the other of starting hostilities.

Hundreds injured and killed in Sudan battle
Read more
Hundreds injured and killed in Sudan battle

In 2019, Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s ruler of more than 25 years, was overthrown in a coup. The country has since been governed by the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) that was briefly dissolved and then reinstated in the wake of another coup in 2021. The current conflict comes after a failed attempt to mediate growing tensions between army chief and TSC chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is also the body’s deputy chairman.

Fighting was reported around the airport and the presidential palace, as well as around military bases. Dagalo claimed on Sky News Arabia on Saturday that his troops were in control of “more than 90% of strategic sites in Khartoum.”

The Sudan Tribune, meanwhile, cited a SAF statement on Sunday as saying that the army has captured seven RSF bases across the country, including one in the capital.

Egypt and South Sudan, sharing a border with Sudan, have called for a ceasefire. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke over the phone with his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir, on Sunday. The leaders expressed readiness to mediate the end of the conflict, according to Sisi’s spokesman, Ahmad Fahmy.

At least 56 civilians were killed as of Sunday and 595 people, including soldiers, wounded, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The global housing market and what it means for you
0:00
27:26
Yearn to return? Mahreen Khan, public policy analyst & TV broadcaster
0:00
29:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies