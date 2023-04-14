icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2023 12:09
HomeAfrica

Male chess player caught competing as woman

Kenyan man wore a hijab and signed up for the female section of the 2023 Open Chess Championship
Male chess player caught competing as woman
Stanley Omondi. ©  Chess Kenya

A Kenyan man has been caught disguised as a woman in order to compete in the female section of the 2023 Open Chess Championship in Nairobi. Stanley Omondi wore a hijab and registered for the women’s tournament under the name Millicent Awuor, local media reported on Thursday.

Omondi, who is said to have avoided interactions with other players, raised suspicions after defeating former Kenyan champion Gloria Jumba and Uganda’s top player, Ampaira Shakira.

According to reports, he admitted to being a man after being questioned by arbiters, and cited financial difficulties at the university as the reason for his conduct.

Omondi told tournament officials that he chose not to compete in the Open Section, which was open to all men and featured a $7,440 prize, due to intense competition. He was hoping to win the $3,720 prize for the women’s section, which is half of what he would have won if he had competed in the male contest. He was disqualified from the tournament and his points were awarded to his opponents.

Victor Ng’ani, a member of the Chess Kenya Disciplinary Committee, told media that if found guilty of fraud, Omondi faces a lengthy ban from the sport.

It is serious enough to warrant an extensive penalty,” Ng’ani said, adding that the committee has previously punished “small offenses, including age cheating, with a six-month ban.”

READ MORE: Russian draws first blood in world title match

The Kenya Open Chess Championship, held at the Sarit Expo Center in Nairobi in the second week of April, drew over 400 players from 22 federations.

This incident follows a major chess scandal last year, when American teenage newcomer Hans Niemann was accused of cheating in a game with world champion Magnus Carlsen. Norway’s Carlsen resigned from an online match against the American teenager after making just one move. Carlsen later issued a statement via social media in which he noted his suspicion at Niemann’s recent play amid what, Carlsen alleged, was a near-impossible uptick in his abilities on the chess board, and hinted that he believed that Niemann was engaging in a sophisticated fraud. Niemann has, however, sternly rejected any such allegations.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Neocon rage
0:00
27:1
The Epstein trafficking enterprise: Did J.P. Morgan bank know?
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies