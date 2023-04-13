icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2023 18:23
HomeAfrica

Egypt accuses Ethiopia of ‘buying time’ in Nile dam dispute

Cairo has claimed Addis Ababa only agreed to negotiations in order to continue filling the river
Egypt accuses Ethiopia of ‘buying time’ in Nile dam dispute
© AFP / Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EBC)

Egypt has accused Ethiopia of attempting to “buy time” with negotiations while continuing to build a disputed dam on the Nile River without agreement. 

“The continuation of the negotiations for 10 years without results is evidence of Ethiopian intransigence,” Egypt’s deputy foreign minister for African affairs, Hamdi Loza, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Loza also denied Ethiopia’s claims that Cairo was politicizing the Nile water issue and the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). 

He said Egyptian concerns about the repercussions of the project on its water security are real and based on documented scientific evidence. 

The disagreement over the GERD dam has been ongoing for years, with Egypt and Sudan expressing concerns that its construction would negatively impact their water shares from the Nile.

African nation becomes first to approve new vaccine
Read more
African nation becomes first to approve new vaccine

According to Loza, Addis Ababa’s allegation “is an attempt to evade legal responsibility” and to “disregard the principles of international law and good neighborliness.”

Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, Hani Sewilam, previously warned that unilateral actions concerning the GERD could pose an “existential danger” to the 150 million citizens of Egypt and Sudan. 

According to local media reports, the minister stressed at the opening plenary of the 2023 UN Water Conference on Wednesday that “unilateral and non-cooperative practices in the operation” of the dam “can have a disastrous impact.”

Last month, the Ethiopian government accused Egypt of “politicizing” the Nile dam issue. The allegation came after the Arab League backed Egypt’s Nile water rights in a resolution on March 9. According to reports, the council urged Ethiopia to be flexible in filling and operating the GERD.

However, Addis Ababa expressed dissatisfaction with the resolution, saying it will continue to fill the dam and pursue an “African” solution to the crisis.

“The league is once again serving as the spokesperson of one state, disregarding basic principles of international law,” the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued in a statement.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Plastics: A curse or a blessing?
0:00
26:57
There’s always money for war
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies