Russian warships visit east African seaport

The tour aims to strengthen military ties between Moscow and Djibouti

A Russian Navy detachment has made a working visit to the international seaport of Djibouti, in an effort to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

The three-day tour from March 26 to 28 by two Russian warships, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium sea tanker Kama, around the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea also aimed to replenish supplies and give Russian military personnel a break, according to the Russian Embassy.

As part of the tour, officials from Moscow and Djibouti discussed, among other things, “issues related to ensuring safe navigation off the coast of Africa and in the Red Sea region.”

“The partners fully support the friendly actions of the Russian Navy, which, in their opinion, not only meet the interests of developing Russian-Djiboutian relations, but are of great importance in strengthening the security architecture of the Horn of Africa,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The tour coincides with the two countries’ Sapphire anniversary of diplomatic relations. Diplomatic ties between Moscow and Djibouti began on April 3, 1978.

Russia has previously held talks in Djibouti to enhance cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, investment, education, and healthcare, as well as the implementation of potential joint projects.

Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, paid a working visit to Moscow in June last year. He took part in diplomatic talks in which Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to coordinate efforts aimed at increasing bilateral economic cooperation.

This latest long-range tour made by the Russian warships “will serve as an additional impetus for further building up cooperation with this East African state, which has a favorable geostrategic location in the Krasny seas and the Indian Ocean,” according to the Russian Consulate.