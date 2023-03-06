icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2023 15:57
HomeAfrica

Major oil discovery made in Southern Africa

It marks the third such find by a Shell-led consortium in same basin off the coast of Namibia
Major oil discovery made in Southern Africa
© Global Look Press / Michael Runkel

UK-based energy major Shell has announced the discovery of light oil in a deepwater exploration well off the coast of Namibia. It’s the third oil discovery in the African country since February 2022.

The company, which is exploring Namibia’s Orange Basin in cooperation with QatarEnergy and Namibia’s state oil firm NAMCOR, said the well was drilled to a total depth of 6,168 meters in water depth of 2,210 meters.

Shell also said further activities at the Jonker-1X exploration well are aimed at the assessment and gathering of dynamic data to determine the volume and recoverable potential of the discovery.

“We are encouraged by a further deep-water discovery, our third in Namibia, and pleased to confirm the safe conclusion of the well,” Shell’s country chair in Namibia said in a statement on Monday.

“Jonker again demonstrated the joint venture’s strong commitment to advancing oil and gas exploration in Namibia and to progressing follow-up opportunities after last year’s discoveries.”

West African country to resell Russian oil – Bloomberg READ MORE: West African country to resell Russian oil – Bloomberg

In 2022, the partners made two discoveries in the same basin. Shell is the operator of the PEL 0039 license in the Orange Basin with a 45% working interest, while QatarEnergy and Namibia’s NAMCOR hold the remaining 45% and 10% respectively.

Last year, TotalEnergies also made a major discovery of light crude with associated gas on the Venus prospect in the Orange Basin. The French energy multinational said Namibia’s Venus could be a “giant oil and gas discovery.” 

In October, Namibian petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino said the African nation may consider joining OPEC if the recent offshore oil discoveries prove to be large enough for commercial development.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking care of our Elders: Which countries get it right?
0:00
24:29
Africa's stolen history
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies