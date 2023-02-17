icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2023
South Africa to kick off military drills with Russia and China

Moscow is represented at the Mosi II exercises by vessels including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate
Russian frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov' pictured leaving Cape Town harbor ahead of naval drills with South Africa and China © Twitter / @RusConsCapetown

Trilateral exercises featuring the navies of South Africa, Russia, and China are expected to kick off in the Indian Ocean off the port cities of Durban and Richards Bay on Friday, according to the South African Defense Ministry.

“South Africa will host the Chinese and Russian Federation navies in a multilateral maritime exercise between February 17 and 27,” the South African military said in a statement last month. The drills are aimed at assisting in “joint disaster systems management enhancement, maritime cooperation, and anti-piracy experience.” 

Some 350 personnel will feature in the 10-day joint exercise dubbed ‘Mosi II’, the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said.

Among Russia’s participating vessels is the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which docked in Cape Town on Monday before continuing on to Durban. The ship is equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles, which have a range of 620 miles and travel at nine times the speed of sound. A source “close to Russia’s defense industry” told TASS earlier this month that the Zircon missiles will be tested during the drills.

South African opposition figures have criticized the timing of the drills, which coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Primary opposition party the Democratic Alliance claimed that the exercises mean their country is effectively picking a side in the conflict.

South Africa has technically maintained a position of neutrality throughout the hostilities in Ukraine. It abstained from a UN vote condemning Russia’s military offensive, while refusing to join US and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The three nations conducted similar exercises in 2019. South Africa responded to criticism by noting that it routinely engages in naval exercises with other nations such as France and the US.

