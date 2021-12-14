RT'S 75TH WWII VICTORY ANNIVERSARY PROJECTS TAKE 14 CLIO ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 14, 2021 — RT’s creative projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War/World War II won 14 Clio Entertainment awards, one of the most prestigious awards competitions in the field of advertising and film and television promotion.

‘#VictoryPages,’ RT’s large-scale historical social media project, won bronze prizes in two categories, including Television/Streaming: Social Media – Social Content Campaign. #VictoryPages tells the story of World War II through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube.

RT’s VR film ‘Lessons of Auschwitz,’ dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Nazi concentration camp by Soviet troops, won three silver and one bronze Clio Entertainment awards.

The ‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ series also snatched a bronze and three silver awards. The project features wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists.

‘Endless Letter,’ RT’s social media project, created in collaboration with students from the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin, was awarded two silver and one bronze awards. ‘Endless Letter’ is a unique graphic series featuring missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them. ‘Endless Letter: Web Experience’ also took a Clio Entertainment silver.

Established in 1971, Clio Entertainment is one of the most prestigious awards competitions in the field of advertising and film and television promotion. The jury includes representatives from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Universal Pictures, and other major content producers.