RT’S HISTORICAL PROJECTS WIN SIX GOLD ANTHEM AWARDS

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 — RT Creative Lab took home six gold awards at the inaugural Anthem Awards that honors the works’ “long-lasting impact”.

RT’s large-scale #VictoryPages project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Allied and USSR victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War took gold in the Campaign — Brand and Research Projects/Publications categories. The project tells the story of WWII across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube.

RT’s VR film The Lessons of Auschwitz, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, won gold in the Special Projects category. The War: Kids’ drawings in VR animation video series also became a gold winner in this category. This project revives wartime children’s drawings through virtual reality, created by top VR artists.

The Endless Letter, RT’s social media project, created in collaboration with students from the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin, was awarded gold in Campaign — Brand category. The Endless Letter is a unique graphic series featuring missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them.

RT’s large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project#Romanovs100, launched to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, took gold award in the Research Projects/Publications category. #Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, was launched across four social media platforms — YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Thousands of photographs from the Romanov family archive were published, making this the most complete photo collection of the royal family to ever be created.

Held for the first time in 2022, The Anthem Awards was established by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), which also presents the “Oscars of the Internet” — The Webby Awards.