STATEMENT FROM RT IN RESPONSE TO PARLIAMENTARY DISCUSSION ON 14.03.18

We are encouraged to see that common sense appears to have prevailed, for now. It was inherently wrong to have suggestions in Parliament of using RT as a political pawn. We continue today, as ever, to provide a valuable alternative voice within the UK media environment and we trust that Ofcom will recognise this is the case and that nothing has changed. We will continue to provide a platform for diverse public voices including all Members of Parliament who believe in the value of open and honest dialogue.