SCOTT RITTER TO TAKE PART IN RT SESSION AT 2024 ST. PETERSBURG INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC FORUM: HOW THE WEST IS DEMONIZING RUSSIA

MOSCOW, JUNE 6, 2024 — RT will host a discussion at the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum under the title ‘The Empire Of Evil’: Has The West Successfully Demonized Russia?’ The discussion will feature an online appearance by former United Nations Special Commission weapons inspector Scott Ritter, who was prevented by the US authorities from coming to Russia to participate in the forum, as well as inputs from former aide to US President Joseph Biden Tara Reade, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl and great nephew of Otto von Bismarck, Alexander von Bismarck.

“The disappointment I felt when my government denied me the opportunity to appear in person in Saint Petersburg was great. However, through the miracle of modern technology, my voice will not be silenced by those who disagree with the messages it carries”, Scott Ritter said.

The RT session will take place as part of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum’s Transition To A Multipolar World Economy program on June 7. Live broadcast of the discussion will be available via the links on RuTube, in VK and OK.

Western political elites and media have spent decades cultivating a negative image of Russia. Over the past two years demonization of Russia has reached new levels. The country is now seen as a threat to the whole of Europe. Claims that the conflict in Ukraine is just the first step have become axiomatic in Western discourse. The session will discuss the West’s prolonged PR effort to demonize Russia and assess whether the public in NATO countries have been convinced that Russia is a threat to them and whether EU member-states are in agreement with the US.

“Western propaganda is failing. The US leadership is insisting on vilifying Russia as an enemy, but the people of America know that this is the Biden regime’s greed and abuse of power – to continue endless wars. The American people have had enough of this and they no longer believe the lies about Russia. It will show this November during the election, as the people will speak. In the words of Vladimir Putin, “The vampire ball is over;” now is the time of innovation and the end of Western hegemony. It is truly a multipolar world and the US will participate in it as a cooperative partner or be left behind,” said Tara Reade, author, journalist and former aide to US President Joseph Biden.

In addition to Tara Reade, the discussion will be joined by Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl; political commentator and influencer Jackson Hinkle; president of the German-Russian Bismarck Dialogue organization and descendant of Otto von Bismarck, Alexander von Bismarck; United Nations Special Commission weapons inspector Scott Ritter.

The session will be moderated by RT host and correspondent Oksana Boyko.

