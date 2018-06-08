RT EXCLUSIVE: FOOTBALL LEGEND PETER SCHMEICHEL PLAYS PIANO WITH RUSSIAN MUSIC ICON DENIS MATSUEV

MOSCOW, JUNE 8— Denmark football legend Peter Schmeichel, the host of RT’s The Peter Schmeichel Show about the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, played piano in the latest episode with the internationally acclaimed Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, a celebrity 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ambassador.

While exploring St. Petersburg, Schmeichel told the audience about the football stadium that will be hosting some of the World Cup games before heading to the city’s famous St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra to meet star pianist Denis Matsuev.

“One of my favorite musical pieces is Rachmaninoff’s second Piano Concerto. The chairman of the Rachmaninov Foundation is a big football fan. He happens to be one of the FIFA ambassadors for the World Cup, on top of being one the best pianists in the world,” Schmeichel said about Matsuev.

Speaking about both football and music, Matsuev said, “The most important goal is we play for the audience. This is the most important thing.”

In his RT program, The Peter Schmeichel Show, the legendary goalkeeper for Manchester United and the Denmark national team tours Russian cities set to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, keeping the audience up to date on the preparations for the championship.

Earlier, RT’s team of hosts was joined by star coach José Mourinho, who gave his predictions for the World Cup exclusively for RT. He believes that Russia will make it out of its group to face Spain in round 16. Mourinho will also participate in RT’s special coverage dedicated to the 2018 World Cup, sharing his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience. RT Spanish will feature Columbian football veteran Carlos Alberto Valderrama, the country’s most capped player.

Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to covering all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews with sports stars. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.

Peter Schmeichel is Denmark’s most capped player, with 129 appearances for the national team. During his illustrious career, he won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one Champions League title, and a UEFA European championship.