RUPTLY TAKES GOLD AT PREMIER INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS COMPETITION, THE STEVIES

BERLIN, MARCH 7, 2019:Global multimedia agency Ruptly won top prize for its Ruptly Live Platform at this year’s German Stevie Awards, a competition honoring outstanding achievements in the world of business.

Ruptly’s innovative Ruptly Live platform took gold in the “Video Platform for Media and Publishers category,” which recognizes the best platforms designed specifically for media, publishers, and information providers who publish, distribute, and monetize video assets.

Ruptly Live enables publishers to license and instantly stream multiple live events direct to social media in just three clicks. The platform supports live streaming of up to nine simultaneous events at once, as well as 360-degree videos.

“This award is a recognition of our commitment to pushing boundaries for publishers, enabling high quality, direct and instant access to global events,” said Dmitry Keshishev, chief digital officer at Ruptly. “We will continue to find new and innovative ways to deliver coverage of global news events to all outlets, large and small.”

Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards, added: “We are delighted that the German Stevie Awards are once again awarding outstanding and, above all, innovative winners. We look forward to celebrating the winners and presenting them their awards at the awards ceremony in Munich on May 3. We extend our most heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners.”

Ruptly, launched by RT in 2013, is a global multimedia agency headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivering “News That Expands Views” via real-time and archive visual news content to all media, Ruptly pushes the boundaries of video journalism, using the latest newsgathering technology. It offers readily-edited video packages through Video Feed, operational facilities and broadcast services through Ruptly Ops, and direct access to global events via live streaming through Ruptly Live.

Today, its materials are used by more than 1,000 media companies from 89 countries – from major TV channels to online projects and mobile platforms. Ruptly videos have appeared on air and online for news outlets such as CNN, NBC, CBS, and VICE. The agency was honored as the ‘Best B2B News Site’ in 2017 and ‘Commercial Team of the Year’ in 2018 at the Drum Online Media Awards, while Ruptly LIVE was a finalist of both the Drum Online Media Awards and Global Media Innovator by the UN Diplomatic Council.

This 2019 jury was comprised of 50 business executives. At the awards ceremony on May 3 in Munich, Germany, the recipient of the Grand Stevie will be named from among all Bronze, Silver, and Gold winners.

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Each year, the Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries from organizations in more than 70 nations.