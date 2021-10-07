RT'S 75TH WWII ANNIVERSARY PROJECTS SCORE 11 CRESTA AWARDS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 7, 2021 — RT projects dedicated to the 75thanniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War won 11 prizes at the international Cresta Awards, which honor excellence in advertisement, digital design and marketing.

Endless Letter: Web Experience took gold in the Digital Design: Microsite category, while Endless Letter itself won silver in Social: Innovative Use of Social Media. The project, created in collaboration with RANEPA School of Art and Design students and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Peter Bankov, features missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them.

Another RT project, #VictoryPages, also took silver in the Social: Innovative Use of Social Media category. #VictoryPages tells the story of the Great Patriotic War/Second World War through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube.

War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation snatched silver in the Brand Content: Brand VR/AR and Digital Craft: Use of Animation categories. The project features wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists.

RT’s entries dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War also won six bronze Cresta awards.

RT Creative Lab, which produces large-scale educational and historical digital projects, was recognized by Cresta Awards as one of the 50 top creative companies in the world in 2020.

#VictoryPages, which includes Endless Letter, War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation and other projects, has already been recognized with 130 Russian and international awards, including The Webby Awards, Promax Europe Awards, D&AD (Design and Art Direction), ADC Awards, The Shorty Awards, The Lovie Awards, Red Dot, Digiday and others. In addition, RT's creative projects have reached the finals of the prestigious and respected News and Documentary Emmy Awards and Cannes Lions 2021.

Cresta Awards was established in 1993. The jury is comprised of more than 120 international design and marketing experts.