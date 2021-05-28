RT’S PROJECT DEDICATED TO 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF WWII WINS A D&AD AWARD – ‘OSCARS OF DESIGN INDUSTRY’

MOSCOW, MAY 28, 2021 — RT has received one of the most prestigious awards celebrating creative excellence in design and advertising – D&AD (Design and Art Direction), dubbed the Oscars of the design industry. Winners are awarded statuettes in the form of pencils.

RT’s ‘Endless Letter’ project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War or Second World War, won the D&AD Wood Pencil, the equivalent of a bronze award, in the Writing for Design/Storytelling category. The project, created in collaboration with RANEPA School of Art and Design students and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Pyotr Bankov, is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War, and illustrations inspired by them.

'The Endless Letter' is part of RT's large-scale social media campaign, #VictoryPages, which tells the story of the Great Patriotic War and World War II across five major new media and digital art platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube. #VictoryPages has already been recognized at the Drum Awards for Online Media, ADC Awards, Shorty Awards, Webby Awards, Lovie Awards, Red Dot, Digiday and others.

RT’s multimedia projects have been shortlisted four times for the finals of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, another prestigious competition in design and advertising.

D&AD, established in 1962 by a group of London-based designers and art directors (the British Design and Art Direction), celebrates creative excellence in design and advertising. The D&AD jury includes more than 40 industry professionals representing the creative, design and advertising communities worldwide.