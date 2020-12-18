RT WINS GOLD AT EPICA AWARDS

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 18, 2020 — RT’s large-scale social media project #VictoryPages, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War-Second World War, won gold at the Epica Awards – a prestigious international competition that recognizes achievements in marketing and advertising. Overall, RT received three Epica prizes this year.

RT’s #VictoryPages project was the only gold winner out of the 50 submissions from Russia that made it to the finals. The Endless Letter Instagram project received gold in the Graphic Design category. Created in collaboration with students from the RANEPA School of Art and Design and professional graphic artists, the Endless Letter is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War, and illustrations inspired by them.

RT’s virtual-reality (VR) film The Lessons of Auschwitz, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Nazi concentration camp by the Red Army, won the silver medal in the Media category, beating the Deutsche Welle project that was in line for the same award.

‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ – a series of wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists – received bronze in the virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) category.

RT’s #VictoryPages social media project tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube, and has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Red Dot Awards, Lovie Awards and Digiday Awards, and in other international competitions.

Earlier, RT’s projects #1917LIVE, a large-scale historical re-enactment that marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution by recreating the events “in real time” on Twitter, and #Romanovs100, dedicated to the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, won four Epica Awards.

Founded in 1987, Epica has become a prestigious awards competition in the field of advertising, design and marketing. The judges are selected from more than 200 international publications and online outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Adweek, PRWeek, AdIndex, The Drum, The Globe and Mail, and others.