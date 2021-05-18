RT WINS EIGHT TOP SHORTY AWARDS

MOSCOW, MAY 18, 2021 — RT has scored a total of 10 Shorty Awards, including eight wins in this prestigious annual award competition for excellence in social media. Among the entries that received awards were RT’s project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War-Second World War, live reporting by global video news agency Ruptly and social media project Redfish.

The Endless Letter Instagram project, created in collaboration with RANEPA School of Art and Design students and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Pyotr Bankov, was declared a winner in the following categories: Social Good Campaign, Best Use of Instagram, and Storytelling. It also won gold in the Best Use of Instagram Stories category. Endless Letter is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War, and illustrations inspired by them.

The project ‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ won in the Virtual Reality category, both by the jury’s and the users’ vote, and claimed silver in the Short Form Video category. The project presented a series of wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists.

A series of animated photos called ‘WW2 Stills in Motion’ was distinguished with a top award in the Images category.

All the above projects are part of RT’s large-scale social media campaign #VictoryPages, which tells the story of the Great Patriotic War and World War II across five major new media and digital art platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube. It has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Red Dot Awards, Lovie Awards and Digiday Awards, and in other international competitions.

RT’s Ruptly video news agency was proclaimed the winner in the Live Event Coverage category for its live broadcast from Beirut, Lebanon, where massive explosions took place in August 2020.

Redfish, a media platform that is part of Ruptly, won in the Best Use of Instagram Video category. Its team conducts its own investigations and produces short documentaries focusing on social and economic issues.