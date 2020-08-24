RT WINS DIGIDAY MEDIA AWARD EUROPE, BEATING CNN, SKY NEWS AND HEARST UK

MOSCOW, AUGUST 24, 2020 — RT’s virtual-reality (VR) documentary film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, is among the international Digiday Media Awards Europe winners. RT’s entry competed against CNN, Sky News and Hearst UK in the ‘Best Use of Video’ category.

“[‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’ is] an unprecedented video project that strengthened the commemorative link between generations. The project was a powerful social experiment, demonstrating that history can be told, retold and reimagined by younger storytellers,” the Digiday Media Awards Europe jury said in a statement.

RT’s VR film ‘The Lessons of Auschwitz’, which features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technology, is part of RT’s #VictoryPages social media project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The film was created in collaboration with VR-artist Denis Semionov and based on 3D art made by students of Moscow School No.548. Together with the RT team, the high school students visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum located on the site of the Nazi concentration camp near Oświęcim, Poland, later pouring their impressions into volumetric images. The musical score is by Peter Theremin, great-grandson of Soviet inventor Leon Theremin — the creator of an electronic musical instrument called the theremin.

RT’s large-scale digital documentary project #VictoryPages dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, tells its story across five platforms:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube. The project has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Red Dot Awards and in other international competitions.

The Digiday Media Awards Europe, established by the online magazine ‘Digiday’, is an international competition honoring “the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing European media.”