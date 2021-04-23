RT RECEIVES WEBBY NOMINATIONS FOR PROJECTS DEDICATED TO 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF WWII AND POLITICAL DOC

MOSCOW, APRIL 23, 2021 — RT’s large-scale social media project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War-Second World War and a documentary created by the Redfish media platform are in the finals in five Webby Awards categories. This is a prestigious international award honoring excellence in the digital world. RT’s works will also compete for the People’s Voice awards. The 25th annual Webby winners will be announced on May 18, 2021.

RT’s documentary project #VictoryPages is a finalist in the Social Content Series & Campaigns: Education & Discovery category. #VictoryPages tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube, and has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Red Dot Awards, Lovie Awards and Digiday Awards, and in other international competitions.

The Endless Letter project, created in collaboration with students from the RANEPA School of Art and Design and professional graphic artists, has been nominated in three categories: Social Content Series & Campaigns: Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series & Campaigns: Education & Discovery, and Features: Best Use of Stories. Endless Letter, which is part of the #VictoryPages project, is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War, and illustrations inspired by them.

Favela Lockdown: Brazil’s Gangs Fighting COVID-19, a film by Redfish media platform, made it to the finals in Documentary: Longform and General video: News & Politics categories. Redfish is part of RUPTLY, RT’s sister news agency. The Redfish team conducts its own investigations and produces short documentaries on socioeconomic issues.

RT projects selected for the finals will also compete for the Webby Awards People's Voice, where the winner is chosen based on users' voting results. The voting will continue on the Webby Awards website until May 6.

In April, RT’s VR project Lessons of Auschwitz won bronze at Clio Awards – one of the most prestigious competitions that honors excellence in advertising and film and TV promotion. Part of the #VictoryPages project, the film pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Nazi concentration camp by the Red Army.