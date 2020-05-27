RT MAKES TOP 3 IN ADC AWARDS 2020 GLOBAL CREATIVE RANKING

MOSCOW, MAY 27 — RT’s #Romanovs100 AR book and special adoptive font have been honored by ADC Awards, one of the oldest award shows in the world celebrating the very best in advertising and design. RT has entered the top 3 list of the ADC 2020 Global In-House Agency/Studio Creative Ranking which is determined by the cumulative point totals won by the finalists.

The ADC Annual Awards jury has given RT’s AR photo album of the #Romanovs100 multimedia project, created to mark 100 years since the murder of the last Russian monarch and his family, two bronze awards in the UX/UI Design and Use of Technology categories. The book also got merit awards in five other categories. #Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, was offered across four platforms — YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Several thousand photos from the Romanovs’ own archive have been published as part of the #Romanovs100 project. At this point, it’s the most complete photo archive of the imperial family.

The special adoptive font developed by RT for the #VictoryPages project, which is based on the handwriting of the Soviet soldiers who wrote their messages on the fallen Reichstag walls in Berlin 75 years ago, has won a special ADC Awards Merit in the Typograhy category. RT’s #VictoryPages large-scale digital project dedicated to the Soviet Victory in World War II was launched in early 2020 and played out on five social media platforms — Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Vkontakte, and YouTube.

RT’s creative team has also launched the #1917LIVE project — one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time.

Between them, RT’s #VictoryPages, #Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE hold over 70 international awards, including the Drum, Clio Entertainment, Promax, Shorty, Webby, Red Dot, ADC, Epica and New York Festivals. RT’s projects are also four-time finalists of one of the most prestigious competitions in marketing and advertising, the Cannes Lions.