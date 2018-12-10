RT SPANISH JOINS US-BASED TELEVIVA NETWORK

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 10— RT en Español is now available 24/7 on Televiva’s 21.11 channel in Texas.

Thanks to the Televiva digital platform, more than 2.4 million households in Texas’ biggest city, Houston, as well as residents of Galveston and Pasadena, now have access to RT.

“Latin America loves our channel: RT’s audience has almost tripled in two years in the region. Just recently, we extended RT en Español broadcasting as part of Argentina’s national television network. Now Spanish speakers in the US will get access to RT’s alternative perspective on world events,” said Head of RT en Español, Viktoria Vorontsova.

According to a 2017 study by leading market research firm Ipsos, RT’s weekly audience in Latin America nearly tripled in two years. Today, 18 million people watch RT weekly across 10 countries in the region. In the United States, RT is watched on TV by 11 million viewers weekly.

According to SimilarWeb, RT Spanish’s online audience has surpassed all other Spanish-language websites of international news channels, including BBC, CNN, Euronews, France 24 and the Latin American channel TeleSur, for several months. On YouTube, RT Spanish has more than 1 billion views, more than all other Spanish-language versions of international TV news outlets.

About Televiva: Televiva is a television channel and Broadcast Brokerage Media company in Houston, Texas utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor-digital advertising to reach Hispanics living in the United States. Broadcasting 24/7 Over the air live news and information from the world, Televiva delivers television content in Texas and California, in both English and Spanish language.