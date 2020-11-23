RT WON MOST TOP PRIZES AT THE SHORTY SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 — Among this year’s winners of the Shorty Social Good Awards, that recognize projects having a positive impact on society, RT is the leader, with six top awards, leaving behind CNN, Disney, National Geographic, Paramount Pictures, HBO, Al Jazeera Digital, YouTube Originals and IBM Originals.

RT’s social media projects Redfish and In The Now, as well as #VictoryPages, a large-scale digital documentary project, the channel’s tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, won 11 awards, including 6 top prizes.

RT’s VR film The Lessons of Auschwitz, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, won in two categories: Education and Youth & Family. It also scored gold in the News & Media and Documentary Short categories. The film features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technology. It was produced as part of RT’s large-scale social media project #VictoryPages.

The Endless Letter Instagram project, created in collaboration with students from the RANEPA School of Art and Design and professional graphic artists, won first place in the News & Media, Storytelling and Media Partnership categories, and received silver in the Best Use of Instagram category. Endless Letter is a combination of letters written from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations based on these letters.

‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’, a series of wartime children’s drawings, reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists, was the winner of the Animations category.

Redfish, a media platform that is part of RT’s Ruptly video agency, received silver in Documentary Short, while In The Now, Maffick’s social media project, won gold in the UGC category.

RT’s #VictoryPages social media project tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube, and has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Shorty Awards, Red Dot Awards, Lovie Awards, Digiday Awards and other international competitions.