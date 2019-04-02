RT’S #ROMANOVS100 PROJECT & MULTIMEDIA AGENCY RUPTLY NAMED FINALISTS AT THE DRUM ONLINE MEDIA AWARDS

MOSCOW, 2 APRIL— #Romanovs100, RT’s large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project, and the global news agency Ruptly have been shortlisted in seven categories at the Drum Online Media Awards, a prestigious competition honoring achievements in online journalism.

The social media project #Romanovs100, launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, has been named a finalist in six categories: Best Use of Photography, Best Use of Social Media, Content Creator of the Year, B2C Editorial Team of the Year, Social Media Team of the Year, and Best Designed Site.

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, was offered across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days, rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. They represent the most complete collection to-date of photos taken by the royal family. Last year, the project triumphed at The Drum Awards and Clio Entertainment, and this year it was honored at the Promax Europe Awards, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sphere of TV promotion, marketing, and design. The project was also named a finalist in six categories at this year’s New York Festivals.

The multimedia news agency Ruptly has been named a finalist in the ‘Breaking News Story of the Year’ category with its coverage of the tragic events in the Russian city of Kemerovo. With the help of drones, Ruptly carried out a live broadcast of the fire that broke out in the city’s mall in March 2018 and the protests that erupted shortly afterwards.

Ruptly, whose clients include more than 1,200 media companies from more than 100 countries, is a multiple winner of The Drum Online Media Awards, and earlier this year, the innovative platform Ruptly LIVE took gold at the international business competition ‘The Stevies’ in Germany.

The Drum Online Media Awards is a prestigious international competition honoring outstanding work in online journalism. This year’s jury includes well-known British television host Richard Hammond (Top Gear). The winners will be announced on 30 April in London.