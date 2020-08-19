RT RECEIVES 9TH EMMY NOMINATION OVERALL, 7TH NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS INT’L EMMY NOD, FOR COVERAGE OF SUPERJET CRASH IN RUSSIA

MOSCOW, AUGUST 19, 2020 – RT International is an International Emmy finalist in the News category for its reportage on the crash-landing of the Superjet 100 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, and its aftermath.

The nominated series of reports concerned the deadly crash-landing of the Superjet 100 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, which left 41 dead. RT examined the timeline of the tragedy, from the moment the jet declared an emergency to the moment it went up in flames on the tarmac. RT journalists brought viewers the stories of survivors, of those who perished in the crash, and of the brave heroes who put their lives on the line to save others.

Earlier this year, RT America’s ‘Boom Bust’ financial show was a Daytime Emmy finalist for Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program. With two nominations in 2020 under its belt, RT is now a nine-time Emmy finalist, with seven of those nominations coming from the International Emmy Awards for News & Current Affairs.

RT’s previous International News & Current Affairs Emmy nominations were for the coverage of a massive fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo (2019), the humanitarian crisis in Iraq’s Mosul (2018), the 70th session of the UN General Assembly (2016), Guantanamo Bay inmates’ hunger strike (2014), the Occupy Wall Street protests (2012) and US President Barack Obama’s first visit to Moscow (2010).

Additionally, Chris Hedges, the Pulitzer Prize-winning host of ‘On Contact with Chris Hedges’, secured RT America its first Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, as an Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

The Emmy Awards is one of the most prestigious television awards competitions in the world. This year’s winner of the International Emmy for News will be announced during an online ceremony on September 21.